Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSU. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

