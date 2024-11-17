Eagle Pharmaceuticals Notifies of Intent to Delist Common Stock from Nasdaq

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, November 15, 2024 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) announced today its decision to delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market. The company has informed The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (Nasdaq) of its intention to file Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to finalize the delisting process.

Following a suspension from trading on Nasdaq as of October 3, 2024, due to non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ common stock has been trading on the OTC Expert Market under the symbol “EGRX.” The company anticipates filing its own Form 25 with the SEC on or after November 25, 2024, with the delisting becoming effective no earlier than ten days thereafter. This process will also lead to the deregistration of the common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subsequently reducing certain SEC reporting obligations.

The decision to delist and deregister the common stock is part of Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ strategic plan. The company is taking steps to enhance operational efficiencies and realign sales and marketing expenditures. Although the move raises uncertainties, including potential impacts on the stock price and the company’s overall business, Eagle Pharmaceuticals remains focused on navigating through these changes.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals notes that the forward-looking statements made in this report come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect the actual outcomes. The company urges caution when considering these statements as they are subject to change due to various factors beyond its control.

For more information on the delisting and deregistration process, interested parties can review the Risk Factors sections of Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ previous filings with the SEC. The company assures stakeholders that it will update as necessary but is under no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements post-release.

