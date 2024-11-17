Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 77.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 313,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 59.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KODK stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

