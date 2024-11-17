Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $6,809,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,253,373.52. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

