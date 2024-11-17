Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 230.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 265,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2,394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 262,757 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after acquiring an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,729.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 16.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.