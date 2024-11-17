Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 237.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.