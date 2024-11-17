Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 71.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MasterBrand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MasterBrand by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $16.90 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

