Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blue Bird Stock Down 5.2 %
BLBD stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on BLBD
Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird
In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Bird
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.