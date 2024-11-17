Entropy Technologies LP Sells 169 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $284,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 20.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Assurant by 751.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $7,465,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $218.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.05.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 14.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

