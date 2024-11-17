Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

SVRA opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. Savara has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Savara by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Savara by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

