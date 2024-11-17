Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.24 and last traded at $120.76. Approximately 3,534,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,265,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

The stock has a market cap of $524.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

