Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.