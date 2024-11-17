FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 134.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEP. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSEP opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

