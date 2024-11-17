GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 144,903 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.63% of Akoya Biosciences worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

