GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,038 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.66 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

