GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Vimeo worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth $391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

