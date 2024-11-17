GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 7,852 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $18,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.21 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

