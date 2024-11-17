GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 90.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eBay by 234.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.43 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

