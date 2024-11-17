GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 16.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $235.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

