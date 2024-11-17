GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $827,000 Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Repare Therapeutics worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 428.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

RPTX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Lifesci Capital raised Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

