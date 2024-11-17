GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $869,000 Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,343 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.5% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 985,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,337.50. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,667.74. This trade represents a 49.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

