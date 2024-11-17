GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $159.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.38.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

