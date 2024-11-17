GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $2,637,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 217,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

