GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $842,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after acquiring an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

