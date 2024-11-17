GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $851,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,732 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LNG opened at $212.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $217.95. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

