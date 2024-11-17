GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $870,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

