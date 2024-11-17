GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 41.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

