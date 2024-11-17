GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $807,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $175.15 and a twelve month high of $242.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $213.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

