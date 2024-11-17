GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $836,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,034 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.20.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $315.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

