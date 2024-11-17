GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $905,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.