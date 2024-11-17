GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,677 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Park Aerospace worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.38. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

