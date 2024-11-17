GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,331 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 540,436 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 264,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 252,252 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.