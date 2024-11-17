GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,313 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,075,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

