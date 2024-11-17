GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 102,373 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4,307.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 547,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 535,301 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

