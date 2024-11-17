GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 78,425 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $420.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

