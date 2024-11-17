GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $888,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $140.27.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. This represents a 24.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $13,082,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,914,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,385,369.36. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,891 shares of company stock worth $45,266,113. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.