Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 9,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 138.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

