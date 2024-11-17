Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

