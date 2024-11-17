Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 498,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 214,859 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $109.94 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.