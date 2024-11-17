Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 14,696 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAUG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KAUG stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.