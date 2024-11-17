Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $102.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.27 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

