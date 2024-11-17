Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

