Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

