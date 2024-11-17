Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.95% of Calvert US Select Equity ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calvert US Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Calvert US Select Equity ETF stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Calvert US Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $70.48.

About Calvert US Select Equity ETF

The Calvert US Select Equity ETF (CVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of select US large-cap companies that supports sustainability through global environmental or societal activities and are considered leaders in managing financially material ESG factors.

