Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calvert US Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.95% of Calvert US Select Equity ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Calvert US Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Calvert US Select Equity ETF stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Calvert US Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $70.48.
About Calvert US Select Equity ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calvert US Select Equity ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Calvert US Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert US Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.