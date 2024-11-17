Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 429,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $463.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.27%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

