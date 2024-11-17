Harbour Investments Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $401.40 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $420.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 15.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

