Harbour Investments Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 705.5% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

