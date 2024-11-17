Harbour Investments Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $152.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.