Harbour Investments Inc. Has $493,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 155.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.