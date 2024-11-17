Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 84.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $856,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NUGT opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

