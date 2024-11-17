Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,475 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after buying an additional 180,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after buying an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

